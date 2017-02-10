Beyoncé's Lemonade Diet: The Dark Side of the Master Cleanse

Beyoncé is queen for a reason.

No matter what she's doing—even if it's the most mundane, basic thing—she can do little wrong. Bey can wear mismatched lingerie with a baby bump, workout in the rain and power through intense diets. She does it all with such ease that it makes mere mortals feel like we can do it.

It doesn't mean we should, though.

Take, for instance, the Master Cleanse Diet (a.k.a. the Lemonade Diet—coincidence, much?) that Bey underwent in 2006 to shed weight for her role in Dreamgirls. It's been talked about ad nauseum, with nutritionists criticizing its health benefits.