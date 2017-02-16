Ashley Graham’s Most Inspirational Moments

Ashley Graham is all about body confidence. She's paving the way for plus-size models, showing women everywhere that sexy doesn't have a size limit, and building an empire along the way.

We adore the 29-year-old for championing a wildly successful career in a field that's been dominated by thin women for decades. But we also adore her for bringing the lessons she's learned behind the camera to her line of lacy lingerie with Addition Elle. The new collection is a mix of bras, panties and bodysuits in feminine colours and shapes that boast cheeky peek-a-boo cutouts and intricate embroidery detailing. Plus, they come in sizes that range from 36G to 42H for bras, and underwear and bodysuits in X to 4X. Sexy really is all sizes.

"I know my curves are sexy and I want everyone else to know that theirs are too. There is no reason to hide and every reason to flaunt," she said after her 2016 Sports Illustrated cover shoot. That's a message we can get behind.

And her words of wisdom don't end there. Graham is inspiring body confidence in women around the globe with her uplifting messages that encourage us to accept and love ourselves. Because you know what, we are awesome.

Here are some of our most favourite and inspiring Ashley Graham quotes that'll make you hold your head a higher.