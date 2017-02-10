Rita Ora Comments on Ex-Boyfriend Calvin Harris' Twitter Feud With Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik Romance Rumors

Host Andy Cohen followed up by asking if it hurt to see her ex out with someone new. "I don't really read magazines anymore that much, but to be honest it's kind of like obviously," Ora shared. "But a usual break up you don't really see your ex all over the place. But, you know, you just kind of take it with a pinch of salt and keep going with your own life and make the most of who you are."

Ora couldn't escape the hot seat, as callers continued to ask about her love life. One curious phoner asked if there was any truth to the Zayn Malik romance rumors. She didn't say yes, but she didn't say no. Instead, she answered, "I feel like I'm getting completely roasted."