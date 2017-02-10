Scandal Star Kerry Washington Has a Problem—a Popcorn Problem

There's reason to celebrate on Scandal: Mellie Grant is going to be president! Or is she? In the Thursday, Feb. 9 episode, Cyrus Beene (Jeff Perry) was taken into custody for killing Francisco Vargas (Ricardo Chavira) on election night, meaning Mellie (Bellamy Young) would be poised to take the POTUS Twitter handle and become Scandal's 45th commander in chief. In the preview clip shown on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Mellie and Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) celebrate with wine, dancing and savvy camera shots to hide Washington's pregnancy.
"Here's the thing: Bellamy Young is a brilliant actress," Washington said about the awkward mom dancing in the preview clip. "I have been out with her and she is a good dancer, so that is in fact the best acting of her career because that is awful."
Washington's character is known for her love of popcorn and red wine, and six years in, it still hasn't gotten old.
"In season one I thought that there were cameras in my apartment…because I sit alone at home and eat popcorn. I was like, ‘Shonda knows, she knows what I do when I'm alone,'" Washington said. "I just read a script and got scared that she's watching me or psychic."
Eight-hour scenes full of popcorn? No problem. "If I have to eat popcorn the whole time I'm thrilled," she said.
"Like a pigeon in a way," host Jimmy Kimmel said.
"Yes," Washington said. And now popcorn is available to her pretty much always because of the show. "It's a problem," she said. "I may have to go into rehab."
That popcorn is always fresh and hot and provided by the prop department. "It's hot, it's sexy," she said. "I'm getting excited thinking about it."
And that has been Kerry Washington's take on popcorn.
Scandal airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on ABC.