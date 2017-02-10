Lena Dunham's Penis Comment Flusters Maria Shriver on Today

It's no secret that Lena Dunham makes provocative TV.

The creator and star of HBO's Girls stopped by Studio 1A to promote the show's sixth and final season. At the end of the interview, Today's fill-in host Maria Shriver said, "Thank you so much for stopping by. I had a chance to look at three shows for this new season, and it looks terrific."

"You saw a penis, right?" Dunham deadpanned.

Clearly unnerved, a flustered Shriver responded, "Yeah. Well, I saw more than that! You caught me there for a second. I am not sure if you are allowed to say that on television—but you did!" Dunham threw up her hands in mock defeat and jokingly told Shriver, "I won't be coming back!"

The actress then joked that she's "going out with a bang!"

"Going out with a bang," Shriver repeated. "We're just going out."