This Is Us Fans Say Goodbye to Milo Ventimiglia's Beloved Facial Hair

What has happened to our beloved Jack Pearson?
As This Is Us continues filming new episodes for their first season, executive producer Ken Olin delivered a tease about what's to come later this spring.
Prepare yourselves fans because Milo Ventimiglia is about to undergo a fresh new look.
"The last 4 episodes of This Is Us will go places we've never been before," Ken teased on Twitter. "Here's a taste."
What came next was a clean-shaven Milo without his scruffy beard and signature mustache.
So what could this look be about? Plot lines continue to be top secret. Ken, however, decided to share another short video of his co-worker working on a classic car. "Milo needed a second job," Ken wrote on Twitter.
Let the fan theories begin!
As many fans know, This Is Us has become the breakout hit drama of the season. Back in January, NBC announced the show had been renewed for not one but two more seasons.
And whether it's Milo performing a Big Three chant with his on-screen children or surprising unsuspecting viewers at home, fans can't get enough of the actor and his talented co-stars.
"I think at this point in time, people were really hungry for cathartic entertainment," Mandy Moore told E! News of the show's success. "People want to feel their feelings and they're able to connect with these characters and the stories and the challenges and obstacles in a way that maybe not a lot of other network shows present to people."
This Is Us airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on NBC.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)