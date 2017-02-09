Here's What The Hills Would Look Like With Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad as Moms

It's safe to say there's officially a baby boom in The Hills.

2017 started off with a bang when Lauren Conrad announced to her Instagram followers that she was pregnant with her first child on New Year's Day.

Fast-forward to today when Whitney Port reveled she is also ready to expand her family.

"When two people love each other so much and the love becomes too great to fit inside both people, it spills over into a THIRD person," she wrote on her personal website. "This is how I am going to explain where babies come from to the little baby that is now growing inside my belly because Timmy and I are PREGNANT!"

With Audrina Patridge and Kristin Cavallari already experiencing the joys of motherhood, it got us thinking of what The Hills would look like revamped with the cast filled with moms.

They always say the rest is still unwritten, but here's what we picture the beloved MTV show to look like.