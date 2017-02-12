Grammy Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Music's biggest night of the year is finally here!

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are already off to a roaring start and the real fun hasn't even begun.

Tonight's award show is being hosted by none other than James Corden who will undoubtedly bring on the laughs, the spontaneous sing-alongs and, what else, the star power.

This year's festivities are once again being held at Los Angeles' Staples Center and will be packed with the biggest names in the music industry.

Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Metallica, Katy Perry, John Legend, Bruno Mars and Adele are all set to perform this evening, along with a slew of other crooners.

The Recording Academy has also previously announced that there will be special tributes to the late singers, Prince and George Michael, both of whom we tragically lost last year.