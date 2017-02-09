Everything We Know About Stranger Things Season 2 So Far

First came the release date announcement during the Super Bowl. Then, the reveal of Eleven's new hairdo. And now, it's time for the first bit of concrete details about the plot of Stranger Things' highly-anticipated second season.

As those killer Ghostbusters costumes in the teaser trailer hinted at, the new season will pick up about a year after the first, on Halloween, EW reports. And though Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) may have been reunited with his friends and family, he's still finding himself haunted by his time in the Upside Down, as evidenced by that whole slug upchuck in the season finale.

"He seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down—the question is whether they're real or not," co-creator Matt Duffer told the publication. "So it seems like he's having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder."