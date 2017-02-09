Whitney Port Is Pregnant! The Hills Star Expecting First Child With Tim Rosenman

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

J.Lo and Drake Have Cooled Things Off

7th Heaven Reunion, Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel, Mackenzie Rosman

This 7th Heaven Reunion Proves Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell's Sisterhood Never Ended

Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Darker, World Press Tour

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson Heat Up the Red Carpet During the Fifty Shades Darker World Press Tour

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Whitney Port, Pregnant

Instagram

Whitney Port is ready to start a family!

The fashion designer revealed big news on Instagram Thursday afternoon. As it turns out, the former Hills star is pregnant.

"Oh hey! Just standing by the window in my underwear, with a BABY in my belly!!!" she shared on social media. "DM me if you know what I'm supposed to do with this thing for how ever many years I'm supposed to be in charge."

She added, "Check out my blog for a little letter from me & Timmy and for more behind the scenes of this crazy journey!!!! We are sooooo excited!!!!"

Story developing…more  to come!

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

TAGS/ Top Stories , Whitney Port , Instagram , Pregnancies
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again