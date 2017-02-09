Sibley Scoles Names Her Top Predictions for the 2017 Grammy Awards

Best Music Video: Leon Bridges "River"

Visuals and art can really enhance an already amazing piece of music. I realize the favorite to win in this category is Beyoncé with Formation, however, I'm a big Leon Bridges fan. His album, Coming Home, is soulful, beautiful and timeless. The music video to "River" is powerful and you can't look away. From the message to the cinematography, this moves you. He is a young artist with and old soul who really deserves to be recognized in this category.

Good luck to all of the nominees!! Let me know who you want to win by commenting below.