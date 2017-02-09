Sibley Scoles Names Her Top Predictions for the 2017 Grammy Awards

Getty Images
Getty Images
With performances from Beyoncé, Adele, Lady Gaga and Metallica, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and John Legend, it's clear that the 59th Annual Grammy Awards are going to live up to the hype. The list of performers seems to keep growing and let's not forget about the highly anticipated special tributes to the late greats Prince and George Michael.
So to get ready for music's biggest night, I've put together my list of artists that will take home gold on Sunday.
Album of the Year Goes to: Beyoncé, Lemonade
Queen Bey—arguably one of the biggest artists of this generation—managed to record an album, shoot a video for every single track on said album and release it without anyone knowing anything about it until the morning of. CASE CLOSED. Bey brought politics, real life love quarrels, female empowerment and of course Blue Ivy on 2016's Lemonade. And, in my opinion, it's one of her most honest pieces of work to date.
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Record of the Year Goes to: Adele, "Hello"
Released on October 23, 2015, "Hello" was that soulful-can't-get-it-out-of-your-head songs with a video accompanied by beautiful and impactful black-and-white visuals featuring Tristan Wilds. When you hear her voice, the piano and drums, you are literally taken to the other side. Adele's power and range in this song make you feel what she's been through. You connect with her and can relate to her emotions in the lyrics. It doesn't hurt that you couldn't turn on a radio without hearing it when it came out, which was quickly followed by us blasting it and singing along.
Burak Cingi/Redferns
Best New Artist: Chance the Rapper
Talk about an amazing start to 2017. Chance the Rapper, who remains an unsigned artist, is up for seven nominations. Something an independent artist has yet to do. He again made history, being the first artist nominated for a streaming only album (Best Rap Album—Coloring Book). His hit single "No Problem" (Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song) is his warning to the music industry that he's fine on his own, doing it all his way, so back off. He's built his career being himself, creating the music he wants and it is definitely paying off. His future is bright and it would be awesome to see him take home all seven nods.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS
Best Music Video: Leon Bridges "River"
Visuals and art can really enhance an already amazing piece of music. I realize the favorite to win in this category is Beyoncé with Formation, however, I'm a big Leon Bridges fan. His album, Coming Home, is soulful, beautiful and timeless. The music video to "River" is powerful and you can't look away. From the message to the cinematography, this moves you. He is a young artist with and old soul who really deserves to be recognized in this category.
Good luck to all of the nominees!! Let me know who you want to win by commenting below.