New York Fashion Week Fall 2017: Best Looks From the Runway

New York Fashion Week is finally upon us, with tons of noteworthy designs exhibited on the runway.
The world's most pronounced designers for top brands including Calvin Klein, Kate Spade and Marc Jacobs are presenting their fall 2017 collections during the much-anticipated week. Although some of our favorite designers, including Rebecca Minkoff, Rachel Comey and Tommy Hilfiger (we live-tweeted the entire Tommy x Gigi Spring 2017 fashion show!), have given up their spots on the NYFW calendar to showcase their respective collections in Los Angeles, we have already seen some major standout moments on the New York runway.
We know there are too many high-fashion looks to count, so we've highlighted some of our favorite looks from the event for you.
Expect an abundance of baseball caps, tracksuits and logo tees, too! Stellar street attire is clearly running the show at the Big Apple for this upcoming season. Sporty hats have become a lo-fi staple on the runway, adding a casual-cool touch to every look.
Speaking of strong statements, leading fashion brands like La Perla, Libertine and Zimmermann are sure to incorporate empowering, feminine designs you're going to want, stat.
We also can't wait to see Raf Simons' debut as the new chief creative officer for Calvin Klein. Let's see if he puts his couture expertise to good use for the fall ready-to-wear collection.
Stay tuned all week as we update this gallery!
Follow us on Instagram and Snapchat at @StyleCollective for exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and live updates from New York Fashion Week!