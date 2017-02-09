Amal Clooney Is Pregnant With Twins! George Clooney to Become First-Time Father

George Clooney's wife Amal Clooney is pregnant...with twins!

The Talk's Julie Chen confirmed the news during the show Thursday, including an announcement of the couple's due date.

"Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney! The Talk has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins," Chen said. "Now, what we did find out that no one else is reporting, is that the twins are due this June!"

A family friend of the couple also confirmed the news to the AFP on Wednesday, saying, "She's pregnant with twins."