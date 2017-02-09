Todd Chrisley Addresses Gay Rumors: "I'm Never Going to Have a Drought"

Todd Chrisley doesn't care what anybody thinks.

The Chrisley Knows Best star's sexuality has come into question a couple of times, and the USA network star always maintains that he's heterosexual. That being said, he certainly doesn't mind the confusion.

"In order for it to disappoint me, it would mean that I don't agree with someone being gay," Chrisley said on The Domenick Nati show Wednesday. "I don't believe that's a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you."

The married father of five, 47, admitted he and his wife find it flattering that people think he's a closeted gay man because it means more people find him attractive.