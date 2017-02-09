Is American Idol Getting Revived Already?

Well, that didn't take long. American Idol's revival could be nigh. NBC is in talks to bring the long-running singing competition back with a deal with Fremantle Media, according to Variety.

Variety reports NBC has pitched a revival and producer Fremantle is mulling options. But what about The Voice? That could go from two cycles to one, the report says.

NBC declined to comment on the story.

American Idol ran for 15 seasons on Fox starting in 2002. During its heyday, it was the highest rated show on TV. The final season, which aired in 2016, averaged just above 9 million viewers, down starkly from the 36 million it peaked at.