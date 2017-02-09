Fifty Shades Darker Review Roundup: Did Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan's Second Sexfest Turn Critics On or Off?

Does Fifty Shades Darker arouse your interest?

The sequel to Fifty Shades of Gray is also rated R and features—you guessed it—nudity, lots of nudity, graphic nudity, sex, sex and more sex, as well as an even more twisted plot.

In addition to having to deal with the enigmatic ways of the BDSM-obsessed Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan), Anastasia "Ana" Steele (Dakota Johnson) also encounters some shady characters, such as her beau's jilted ex-lover Leila Williams, played by Bella Heathcote, and Elena Lincoln (Kim Basinger), another one of his exes and the woman who made him the troubled man that he is.

Fifty Shades Darker also stars Rita Ora and Marcia Gay Harden.

Check out what five critics wrote about the film.