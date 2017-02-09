Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers Bond Over Babies and Late-Night Fails

NBC
Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers have more in common than their jobs.
Meyers, who took over Late Night from Fallon in 2014, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday and the two funnymen discussed their similarities. For starters, they're both dads now.
Meyers and his wife Alexi Ashe welcomed son Ashe Olsen Meyers about 10 months ago, so the proud papa showed off some cute pictures of his baby boy. But he also kept it pretty real.
"The baby takes some real dog pictures," Meyers confessed. Whenever Ashe gets put into his car seat he makes a terrified face, which Meyers just so happened to have print outs of. "When you're the driver, by the way, that gets in your head."
Both hosts also bonded over some of their late-night fails, recalling "real stinker" sketches that crashed and burned with the audience. Meyers blamed one such sketch on two of his "beloved writers."
"I was great at it, though," Meyers joked.
The sketch involved two characters: a top hat and overalls. The top hat was very which but overalls was very poor, but they were "still good friends" despite their differences. Unfortunately, the audience didn't go for it. "It was met with that noise," Meyers confessed, alluding to the deafening silence in the audience.
Fallon also recalled one of his bad sketches, which involved an alien couple that fought all the time. The team thought it would be such a hit that it would become a recurring segment, so they "spent a lot of money on costumes," Fallon explained with an overtone of regret.
The Tonight Show host admitted the audience reacted the same way as they did to Meyers' sketch: silence.
Watch the video to see just what else these two have in common.
