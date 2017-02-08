Katherine Jackson Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Nephew

Katherine Jackson has just been granted a temporary restraining order against her nephew, Trent Lamar Jackson, by a Los Angeles judge.

E! News has obtained court documents which allege that Trent, who is Katherine's longtime driver, has been accessing bank accounts without her authorization, using her credit cards for personal purchases without approval and emotionally abusing the 86-year-old.

The described abuse claims that "Trent has manipulated Mrs. Jackson so much, and preyed on her known kindness, that whenever the police arrive or efforts to press elder abuse charges have been undertaken, she ultimately recants or changes her mind."