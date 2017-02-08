Never Say Never: Everything George Clooney Said He Wouldn't Do, But Totally Did Anyway

When it comes to George Clooney, do as he says, not as he does.

The veteran actor could learn a lesson in never saying never, especially now that he and wife Amal Clooney have suddenly become the subject of major baby speculation. For weeks now (maybe even months), rumors that the esteemed human rights attorney is expecting the married couple's first child together are swirling more than ever.

Whether or not the George is poised to take on fatherhood at 55-years-old still remains to be seen, though we can't help but remember every time Clooney adamantly denied a lifestyle change or personal philosophy publicly, only to do the exact opposite privately.

So with an heir to the Clooney-Alamuddin gene pool potentially on the way, let's look back at everything Clooney said he'd probably never do, then absolutely did: