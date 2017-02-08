Nicole Kidman Explains Keith Urban's Reaction to Her Racy Scenes in Big Little Lies

Because it's not TV, it's HBO, you can count on there being some...shall we say...content for mature audiences only in the upcoming series Big Little Lies.

And since such content is pivotal for Nicole Kidman's character in the story, based on the best-selling book by Liane Moriarty, she had to get a little racy on-camera.

Asked how husband Keith Urban handled watching those scenes play out, the Oscar winner told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the series premiere yesterday in Los Angeles, "He knows. He's an artist, so he knows that the work is the work, and obivously this character is...it's important in terms of the way in which the storyline plays out."