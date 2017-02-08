Paris Jackson Splits With Boyfriend Michael Snoddy After Almost 1 Year of Dating

While Paris Jackson's career seems to be taking off, her personal life appears to have hit a bump in the road.

The daughter of the late legend Michael Jackson has split with her longtime boyfriend, Michael Snoddy, E! News has learned.

A source tells us that while the two are broken up as of now, that may change in the future. "She's young," our insider added. "For now, she's focused on work."

The twosome began dating back in the spring of 2016 and were nearly inseparable since, both in PDA-filled social media posts and real life.

Snoddy most recently posted a photo of him with Paris while the two were visiting the City of Light for a photo shoot.