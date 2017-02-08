Ashley Graham Clarifies Her Pose on Vogue Cover Amid Photoshop Accusations

Ashley Graham is speaking out against accusations that Vogue altered her figure for its March 2017 issue.

The supermodel appears alongside Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Adwoa Aboah, Liu Wen,Vittoria Ceretti and Imaan Hammam on the magazine's cover, each sporting black turtlenecks and multi-colored, high-waisted shorts while posing on the beach.

It didn't take long for critics to point out that Graham is the only covergirl whose hand is placed on her thigh, which some believed was Vogue's attempt to make her look slimmer. Additionally, others thought that because Hadid's arm reaches past Jenner's waist and onto Graham's, Photoshop was used to cinch her midsection.

Ashley took to Instagram with a response, clarifying in the comment section on her own page, "I chose to pose like that.. no one told me to do anything."