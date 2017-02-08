To Hit Back at Trolls or Not: Lady Gaga and Zayn Malik May Be Right, but Good Luck Getting Any Point Across on Social Media

To engage, or not engage: That is the question.

We all know how hard it is to not insert your expertise if someone's got it wrong, or to try to reason with the unreasonable, or to fight back if you feel attacked. And these days, all three of those scenarios could be occurring simultaneously at any given time.

Even if no one knows who you are, relatively speaking, social media has given everyone an opportunity to share thoughts as if someone had invited us specifically to weigh in and the world is just waiting for our input.

It does feel that way sometimes, doesn't it?