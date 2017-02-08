Britney Spears Shares Niece Maddie Aldridge ''Is Making Progress,'' Thanks Fans for Their Prayers

Maddie Aldridge is continuing to make progress.

The 8-year-old's famous aunt, Britney Spears, took to social media to thank her fans for their unwavering support during this difficult time.

The "Glory" singer also made mention of her niece's road to recovery, writing, "We are so grateful to share that Maddie is making progress. Thank you all for sending thoughts and prayers our way. Let's all keep praying."