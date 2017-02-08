Here's How Lady Gaga's Parents Played a Role in the Singer's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
There were a million reasons for Lady Gaga to be excited about her Super Bowl halftime performance. But perhaps one of the biggest ones involved her mom and dad.
Just a few short days after the Mother Monster wowed audiences with her Houston gig, fans are learning more about how two family members made this gig extra special.
"I was singing ‘Million Reasons' and my mom and dad were right there," she explained to Zane Lowe on Beats 1. "I think that's why I said ‘Hi mom and dad.' It was so surreal and to see my parents in the crowd."
Gaga also revealed that when she first got to the stadium, she asked her mom and dad to come out on the field and take a bunch of photos together from the 50-yard line.
"It's really exciting," she explained. "I wanted to enjoy the moment, not just be hell bent on everything."
As the Grammy winner took her performance to new heights—literally—with performances of "Poker Face," "Just Dance" and "The Edge of Glory," Gaga also explained her mindset going into the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
"It was special in a lot of ways. I think I returned to my family and roots on the album and I think had it on the stage that night," she explained. "I really know who I am in a deeper way. It was super cool, I'll never forget it."
Moving forward, Gaga is preparing to hit the road for a world tour in support of her fifth studio album, Joanne. She's also celebrating the release of her brand-new music video for "John Wayne" that debuted on Apple Music.
"It's so awesome to see the internet is just exploding and everyone is online talking about it," Gaga shared.