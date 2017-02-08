Katy Perry Leaves Disco Balls Around the World for Fans To Listen to New Single "Chained to the Rhythm" Early

Perry's new single will be released Friday, Feb. 10, but the songstress has been teasing it on social media. She first debuted a billboard advertising the date of its release and then shared a snippet from the song. By the sound of it, "Chained to the Rhythm" will be insanely catchy.

The Los Angeles disco ball is in Griffith Park near the Observatory, so if you're in L.A. you better get a move on! Katy, who is also slated to perform at the Grammys Sunday, also created a Google map pinpointing the other disco balls.

"Chained to the Rhythm" is co-produced by Max Martin and Sia. This will be her first single since her summer Olympics anthem "Rise."