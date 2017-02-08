Kelly Ripa to Mark Consuelos: You're Mean to Me After Sex!

Kelly Ripais airing her relationship's dirty laundry on Live! With Kelly.
The television personality's hubby Mark Consuelos played co-host on Wednesday's episode, and it didn't take long for their conversation to turn to what goes down in the bedroom. Ripa put her main man of two decades on blast, telling audience members and viewers at home that Mark doesn't like to play nice post-sex.
"When there's special married couple time in our house—do you know what I'm talking about?" Kelly asked, adding, "Because there's kids watching so I'm just going to say let's call it special grownup time."
Kelly then explained, "He's immediately mean to me afterwards and I don't like that. I think it's bizarre. He becomes short with me, like irritated."
Consuelos looked a little uncomfortable hearing Kelly's confession as she went on, "I'm like, ‘Oh, now you're irritated? You were so loving three minutes ago!"
It's all in good fun though, as Mark took the burn in stride and the lovebirds busted up laughing.
Kelly and Mark met on the set of All My Children in the mid-90s, so safe to say these two know how to make their relationship work on and off camera. In a 2015 interview with E! News, Consuelos dished on their relationship's fun-loving dynamic.
"You know, we've been working together since '94, so almost 21 years in close capacity, and I think at the end of the day we really, really get each other," he gushed.
"I'm extremely annoying and she's very patient, so I think that's also how something works, that's why it works. So if two people live together, one has to be patient and typically the other one is very annoying," he admitted.
Hey, whatever works!