Netflix's Magic School Bus Reboot Has Found Its Miss Frizzle With an Absolutely Perfect Piece of Casting

UPDATE: E! News has confirmed that Kate McKinnon will voice the character of teacher Fiona Frizzle in Netflix's The Magic School Bus: Rides Again. Fiona is the sister to the original's Ms. Valerie Frizzle, famously voiced by the legendary Lily Tomlin.

Who's ready to get messy? Kate McKinnon, that's who!

The Emmy-winning SNL star is joining Netflix's highly-anticipated reboot of the beloved animated children's series The Magic School Bus, assuming the role of Miss Frizzle, the eccentric and wildly red-haired teacher whose unorthodox methods of demonstrating science to her third-grade students sometimes involved shrinking down to microscopic size or diving deep under the ocean. The streaming service announced the inspired bit of casting at a press event in New York City..