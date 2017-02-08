Netflix's Magic School Bus Reboot Has Found Its Miss Frizzle With an Absolutely Perfect Piece of Casting

Getty Images; PBS
UPDATE: E! News has confirmed that Kate McKinnon will voice the character of teacher Fiona Frizzle in Netflix's The Magic School Bus: Rides Again. Fiona is the sister to the original's Ms. Valerie Frizzle, famously voiced by the legendary Lily Tomlin.
Who's ready to get messy? Kate McKinnon, that's who!
The Emmy-winning SNL star is joining Netflix's highly-anticipated reboot of the beloved animated children's series The Magic School Bus, assuming the role of Miss Frizzle, the eccentric and wildly red-haired teacher whose unorthodox methods of demonstrating science to her third-grade students sometimes involved shrinking down to microscopic size or diving deep under the ocean. The streaming service announced the inspired bit of casting at a press event in New York City..
The modernized version of the classic series will be called The Magic School Bus Rides Again and will be computer-animated, as opposed to the traditionally-animated original. Originally announced as The Magic School Bus 360, the reboot has been in the works at the streaming giant since 2014.
McKinnon replaces Lily Tomlin, who won a Daytime Emmy for her work as Miss Frizzle on the original, which ran for four seasons from 1994 to 1997 on PBS.
Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for The Magic School Bus Rides Again.