Is It Worth It to Heat Up Your Mascara?

Most of us would kill for longer lashes on par with Lily Collins' red carpet look—no exaggeration.

OK, maybe that's taking it a bit too far, but why else would we spend upwards of $40 on a tube or schedule monthly lash extension appointments? Long, full lashes make all the difference and if you're not born with them, figuring out how to fake them (in a natural way) can be a total mystery.

Luckily, celeb makeup artist Suzie Kim has a hot tip (and it won't cost you a dime).