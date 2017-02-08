Take a Virtual Tour of Catherine Zeta-Jones' Designer-Filled Closet

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

Shoes and bags and scarves, oh my!

Ever wanted to zip through Catherine Zeta-Jones' closet? Well, the actress gave fans the opportunity to do exactly that when she shared a sped-up video of a walk through her closet. To give you an idea of the star's stylish treasure trove, one fan commented, "I think your closet is as big as my house!"

With every turn, her closet seemed endless as she highlighted Chanel purses perched on shelves, a rack of designer scarves and rows and rows of clothes at every step. 

Even the organization of the walk-in is admirable as the actress assembled her heels in between bags to mirror a store display. 

Photos

Inside Catt Sadler's Closet

A zip through my closet! #StyleByZeta

A video posted by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on

Ever the fashionista, the actress typically shares photos of her purchases on social media, including one recent shot of a pair of shoes with transparent wedge heels. "I love a good acrylic wedge heel, don't you?," she quipped.

During a previous week, she showcased a pair of vibrant platform heels. "Love a hot pink pump," she told fans. 

Whether the star is toting a Chanel purse or cat-eye sunnies, there's one thing we don't need glasses to see—this woman has serious style. 

For a look inside more celebrity closets, visit E!'s gallery here

