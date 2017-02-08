Take a Virtual Tour of Catherine Zeta-Jones' Designer-Filled Closet

Shoes and bags and scarves, oh my!

Ever wanted to zip through Catherine Zeta-Jones' closet? Well, the actress gave fans the opportunity to do exactly that when she shared a sped-up video of a walk through her closet. To give you an idea of the star's stylish treasure trove, one fan commented, "I think your closet is as big as my house!"

With every turn, her closet seemed endless as she highlighted Chanel purses perched on shelves, a rack of designer scarves and rows and rows of clothes at every step.

Even the organization of the walk-in is admirable as the actress assembled her heels in between bags to mirror a store display.