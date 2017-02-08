Survivor Reveals Which Fan Favorite "Game Changers" Are Returning for Season 34

Get ready for a whole slew of familiar faces when Survivor returns for season 34 this spring.

As announced during the Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X reunion show, the theme for the new season is Game Changers, pitting returning castaways who made an indelible mark on the game during their previous attempt at outwitting, outplaying and outlasting the competition against one another. And judging by the list of names just revealed by CBS, the gameplay in Fiji this season is going to be off the charts.