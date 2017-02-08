George Michael and Prince to Be Honored at 2017 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday morning that the 2017 Grammy Awards will honor the late legendary musicians Prince and George Michael with two tribute segments.

Specific details about the tributes such as who will be performing them remain under wraps, but previously announced performers include Adele, Beyoncé, Kelsea Ballerini, Chance the Rapper, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Bruno Mars and many more.

"George Michael and Prince were pop icons who showcased rare musical genius and otherworldly charisma," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of The Recording Academy, in a statement.