James Corden and Ellen DeGeneres Play "Finish the Lyric" With Jesse Tyler Ferguson

James Corden's musical abilities go beyond Carpool Karaoke and the theater.

The Late Late Show host appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday and plays a game of "Finish the Lyric" with Ellen DeGeneres and Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson plays the role of game show host. The rules are simple: A song plays and both James and Ellen have to try and finish the lyrics. Whoever buzzes first and gets the lyrics right wins the point.

James, who is hosting the 2017 Grammy Awards Sunday, has proven time and again that he's pretty knowledgeable about music given that he knows all the lyrics to all his Carpool Karaoke passengers' songs. First up: Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood."