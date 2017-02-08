Mandy Moore's Toughest This Is Us Critics? Her Parents

Who are Mandy Moore's harshest This Is Us critics? Her parents. Right after "I Call Marriage," the latest episode, aired, Moore's parents adorably texted their daughter. But it wasn't all praise. Moore posted screenshots of the texts from her mom and dad who were critical of Rebecca Pearson's actions on This Is Us.

"Although Rebecca has issues, doesn't she? Hopefully she is made to look better in future episodes," Moore's mom texted. "Right now Jack is the super hero."

"Mom and Dad know how to keep it real," Moore captioned the photo of the texts. "Thanks guys?