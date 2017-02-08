Ellen DeGeneres Dissects Beyoncé's Pregnancy Album as Only She Can

"There is a lot going on in the world right now—a whole lot."

What Ellen DeGeneres was referring to was one very famous woman with double the big news. "I could talk abut what happened on The Bachelor for instance. I could talk about what the president tweeted. But, I'm not gonna do that. Instead, I'm gonna talk about the most important story of the year—Beyoncé is pregnant."

With her signature playfulness, the comedian walked her audience through the Grammy winner's announcement photograph, which has since become the most liked photo on Instagram.

"By the looks of that photo, she is pregnant with our savior," DeGeneres joked about the veiled Bey. "Before Beyoncé sat down to take that photo, those flowers were a dead pile of leaves and branches. As soon as she sat there, they came alive."