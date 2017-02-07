Former Lost Star Maggie Grace Is Engaged!

Congratulations are in order for Maggie Grace!
The former Lost star is engaged to boyfriend Brent Bushnell, a rep for the actress confirms to E! News.
In an Instagram posted Tuesday afternoon, Maggie shared a rare photo of herself with her main man while enjoying a boat ride in an undisclosed city.
"The strongest and sweetest songs yet remain to be sung (Whitman)," she wrote while putting her hand on Brent's chest.
Two weeks earlier, the couple was spotted at Los Angeles City Hall attending the Women's March. "WHAT A MAN," she captioned the picture. "#StrongMenSupportStrongWomen."
According to Us Weekly, who first reported the news, the pair plan to tie the knot later this year.
In fact, the bride-to-be was spotted wedding dress shopping at Claire Pettibone in West Hollywood just this past weekend.
Fans may know Maggie from her roles in Californication and Lost. As for Brent, he's the founder of an engineering entertainment firm called Two Bit Circus.
While Maggie dated a few famous faces in the past, she recently shared her hopes of dating a more private person. Luckily, it appears she has found her match.
"I haven't dated too many actors," Maggie previously explained to New You. "I did when I was really young, for a couple of years...but it's nothing against actors...You can certainly reconcile schedules with actors but it takes some doing, and I just don't have that energy."