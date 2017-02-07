Former Lost Star Maggie Grace Is Engaged!

Congratulations are in order for Maggie Grace!

The former Lost star is engaged to boyfriend Brent Bushnell, a rep for the actress confirms to E! News.

In an Instagram posted Tuesday afternoon, Maggie shared a rare photo of herself with her main man while enjoying a boat ride in an undisclosed city.

"The strongest and sweetest songs yet remain to be sung (Whitman)," she wrote while putting her hand on Brent's chest.

Two weeks earlier, the couple was spotted at Los Angeles City Hall attending the Women's March. "WHAT A MAN," she captioned the picture. "#StrongMenSupportStrongWomen."