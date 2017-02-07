Gigi Hadid Is Getting Her Very Own Barbie Doll Just in Time for Tommy Hilfiger's Fashion Show

She's a Barbie girl in a supermodel world.

As Gigi Hadid prepares to celebrate her second collection with Tommy Hilfiger, Mattel is giving fans a sneak peek at a brand-new special doll.

E! News has learned the toy company is releasing photos where Barbie and Gigi are taking on Los Angeles in their own Tommy looks. Based on a sneak peek, they totally nailed it.

"Can't believe that's me!!!!!!!" Gigi shared on Instagram. "Thank you for this honor #Mattel @tommyhilfiger can't wait to have #BARBIE join us at the #TOMMYxGIGI show tomorrow! @barbiestyle @tommyxgigi."

While this unique doll isn't for sale to the general public, fans are already loving the Tommy Jeans T-shirts, denim shorts and accessories.