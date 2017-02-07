A Guide to the Best Celebrity Perks at New York Fashion Week

Michael Stewart/WireImage
From the free gifts to the killer after-parties, the perks of being a celebrity at NYFW are plenty.
New York Fashion Week is not even here yet, but stars are already flaunting off the latest trends on the streets. How do they get clothes that aren't even on the market yet? There's no question they are well-connected—but how extravagant do these hookups get? In addition to watching fashion history being made from the front row, there is a series of privileges that come along with being famous.
Here are just a few of the big bonuses celebs get during fashion week.
One of the greatest parts of being a celebrity is having the best seats at the show. Not only is this an amazing photo opp, but stars (such asOlivia Palermo at Jonathan Simkhai's spring 2017 fashion show) get a clear view at a designer's collection...and possibly a nice paycheck along with it.
The business of paying celebs to sit front row was booming in 2007 and 2008. Stars draw more mainstream attention and, thus, more publicity for the brands. However, these days, fashion labels are cutting back on such extravagent expenses. "I certainly have clients that no longer pay celebrities, though they used to," a source told Fashionista about the declining trend.
"Instead, compensation in the form of free flights, hotel stays, car service, access to a makeup artist and, of course, a huge clothing gift, sometimes worth as much as $5,000, is more common."
Then again, in 2014, The Sun reported that Rihanna was paid about $100,000 to attend Karl Lagerfeld's fall 2012 Paris fashion show. Phenomenal seats with a shopping spree or some cash on the side? Talk about an amazing deal.
As a celeb guest, wearing a designer's clothing to their show is an absolute must. If you're a big name, designers usually lend celebs clothes so that they look incredibly chic once they arrive and promote the brand at the same time.
On top of the new additions to their wardrobes, show-goers are also given some serious swag. Upon their arrival to the show or an after party, anyone with a seat are often greeted with a gift bag, often including makeup, hair products, gift certificates, accessories and, of course, a product made from the designer.
It's no secret that the hustle and bustle of fashion week can wreak havoc on models' skin. The top-paid models sometimes walk in as many as five or six shows a day. Imagine putting on full hair and makeup six times in 24 hours! Luckily, the skin and beauty brands that sponsor a show and prep models backstage know what's up and often gift these hardworking cat-walkers products, post-show.
Before bouncing from show to show, celebs are snoozing in luxury. During fashion week, you can expect to find stars staying at the nicest spots in the city and getting top-notch service.
As we all know, it's essential that celebs look their best at NYFW. In addition to her luggage, L'Oréal brand ambassador Blake Lively packed up her glam squad and got dolled up, on the brand's dime. Even if celebs don't have endorsement deals in place, beauty companies will offer glam sessions, free of charge, in exchange for the publicity the celeb may attract to the products used in their look.
After a long day of running through the city and getting the lowdown on upcoming trends, the fun doesn't stop there. At the end of the night, you'll find celebs living it up at A-list after parties, where free booze is pouring and extravagant gift bags are customary.
And we thought the life of a celeb couldn't be glamorous enough!