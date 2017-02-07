You're Doing It Wrong: Primer

WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Beautiful skin is more attainable than ever.
When you're battling acne and tired eyes, you can alway rely on makeup as a quick remedy. It's hard to resist covering up. Yet, layers of primer, foundation and concealer don't ease skin problems or appear au naturel. While most skip primer to limit the number of layers, adding this step can greatly reduce the amount of foundation or concealer that you use.
Smashbox Global Lead Makeup Artist Lori Taylor revealed to us the solution for natural-looking makeup. "You should invest in the perfect primer to enhance your skin," she told E! News backstage at the Rebecca Minkoff spring 2017 show. "Primer can't take the place of skin care, but if you're someone that hasn't been the best with your routine, it will change the appearance of your skin."
To find the best primer, the makeup pro suggests thinking about your most immediate skin needs. Do you need extra hydration, pore minimization or color correction? Primers are built for layering, so if you have multiple skin concerns, feel free to layer different primers. Based on your skin type (oily, normal or dry), the right primer will smooth over fine lines and wrinkles, seal pores and increase the longevity of foundation—every makeup lover's dream.
Once you've found the right primer, it's time for application. "The easiest way is to start at the center of the face and apply out and up with fingertips, no applicator needed," suggested the pro. Easy enough, right?
For Rebecca Minkoff's SS17 runway beauty look, Lori used the classic Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer to prep the skin then layered with the Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Oil to give extra luminosity. Models, which included Victoria Justice, Coco Rocha and Jamie Chung, appeared naturally radiant and effortlessly cool with barely-there makeup, golden hues and freckles.
"I love to see more natural-looking makeup and less layers. You want to enhance your beauty, not mask it." Lori said. "This is similar to what Rebecca Minkoff's collection was all about: girl power, letting your best self come through and being authentically you."
Cheers to your natural glow!