Daphne Oz Pens Candid Message to Fans After a Stranger Body Shames Her

Daphne Oz is too busy trying to live her best life to let shamers get in her way.
While ushering in 2017, the Chew co-host committed herself to health and wellness as a new mother of two. She invited fans and followers to come along for the digital ride as she shared updates on her diet and exercise regimen and posted photos of herself in bathing suits to encourage women to feel confident and comfortable in any shape.
However, as is typical on the world wide web, no good deed goes unpunished. One photo of her in a crop top and bikini bottom soon became the target of a critic, but Oz's fans came to her rescue to swat away the naysayer.
"I have kids and [it's] not hard to loose the weight!" one critic commented. "Especially nursing! Unless you use pregnancy as an excuse to over eat! Miss not fresh face of healthy!"
While fans rejected the comment, Oz also quickly responded to the user's since-deleted remarks, writing, "I feel like we can all probably guess the sad, lonely person hiding behind the screen. let's not give her any of the attention she craves."
"I feel safe posting pics like this for all of you because I get how hard it is to feel good in our skin—whether we're trying to lose or gain weight, whether we've had babies or not. We are under constant scrutiny. I am not perfect, I have not reached all my goals, I still see all my flaws first," she wrote in a second comment.
"But progress is everything, and one positive feeling begets another. This is a space for positivity and smart strategies and results, but most importantly, it is a place for celebration and FUN," Oz continued.
"I love that you guys shut down the obvious trolls that show up on here every now and then because they seriously have no other place or way to feel heard. I try not to give them too much thought, but know that I appreciate every single one of you and you make me smile and feel good every day. I hope I can do the same for you. THANK YOU!"
Meanwhile, it seems the author will continue to chip away at her insecurities and share her progress on social media.
"A lot of it has to do with taking care of myself in small but regular and meaningful ways so I can feel my best," she wrote in a previous Instagram post. "I'm ready to take control of my body and feel strong in my skin again, and I've got some good strategies I'm excited to share with any of you who feel like it's your time too."