North West Destroys Her Room With Purple Nail Polish

Just call her Jackson Pollock!
North West decided to become an artist Tuesday morning while mom Kim Kardashian slipped away for a few minutes to help with her son, Saint West. When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star came back, she found a surprise waiting for her.
"I go downstairs to get something for her brother for two seconds, and she paints her room purple with nail polish," Kim said in a Snapchat video.
Realizing she made a mistake, North tries to be a helpful daughter by attempting to clean it up. The result was two incredibly long pieces of paper towel sprawled on the floor. "Oh, thank you for helping me clean it up now," Kim added. "This is even more helpful."
Trying to be extra careful, North can be heard in the background telling her mom, "Don't step on it."
Nori and Kim had quite the busy morning, as the 3-year-old tot also played hair stylist. The E! star let her daughter play with her hair and give her a new 'do, which included tiaras and oversized hair clips. Of course, there were also plenty of Snapchat bunny rabbit filters at play.
North has come a long way since her early Snapchat days, in which she was a nervous little girl afraid of the camera. Now it's clear little Nori has morphed into her mom—embracing the camera and showing off her poised personality. That she's an up-and-coming social media star became apparent when she and her mom used Snapchat to document their return from a family vacation to Costa Rica.
Kim and North mimicked each other's silly voices and faces as the reality star asked her little girl, "Are you so beautiful?" North stated, "Yeah," to which her proud mama asked, "You are?!"
If you've got it, flaunt it!