Jeana Keough Reveals Her Lunchtime Plastic Surgery Results

Real Housewives of Orange County fan favorite Jeana Keough is known for her direct approach to problems, so when she recently started feeling dissatisfied with her profile, she didn't waste any time. "I had a little turkey neck," Keough, a former Playboy model, tells E! News exclusively. "It wasn't much, but I felt like it was aging me."

She had a hookup in the form of Dr. Thomas Barnes. Yes, he's her boyfriend, but he also happens to be one of the most sought-after plastic surgeons in Newport Beach, Calif. "At least 20 of my friends have gone to see him," Keough says.

"Jeana was storing too much fat under her chin and jowl," Barnes tells E! News.

He recommended the "Neck-Shrink-Lift," a low-risk procedure that's done under local anesthesia. "I created it in 2000," he says. "People have come in from all over the world for it."