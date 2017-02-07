The 2017 Oscars Class Photo Is Here: Check Out Who Made the Star-Studded Pic in Years Past

The 2017 Oscars are just around the corner, and with the famous Oscars luncheon already behind us, we've been gifted with one of the most important things lead up to the big event: The Oscars Class Photo!

Bringing together 163 of the 2017 Academy Award nominees, the picture unites some of Hollywood's most famous faces for one seriously awesome picture.

Of course, in bringing together so many creative and artistic people, you're bound to see some, er, interesting details.