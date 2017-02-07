Fifty Shades Darker and the Most Anticipated Sequels of All Time

Fifty Shades Darker is just around the corner, and fans of the franchise are eagerly waiting to see just how steamy Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan will be the second time around. If the trailers are any indication, there will be plenty of hot and heavy moments to swoon over when the time comes.
Getting excited about the next installment of Fifty Shades got us thinking about other sequels that fans couldn't wait for. Although some movies still aren't out, leaving audiences eager to see what's going to happen, other sequels ultimately did get released and either lived up to expectations or failed to meet them.
Marvel Studios
Here are some of the most anticipated sequels of all time (in no particular order):
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Chris Pratt was already on his way to becoming a megastar, but his performance in the first Guardians film solidified his stardom. Marvel debuted an exciting look at the sequel during the 2017 Super Bowl, and since then Star-Lord fans are eagerly waiting for this oddball group's (especially baby Groot) next adventure that arrives May 5.
20th Century Fox
Avatar 2: James Cameron blew audiences away when he first released Avatar in 2009, but fans won't be able to see the next installment until December 2018. Although he's keeping the plot a secret, the director did confirm humans would be the antagonists again, but this time it will focus on Pandora's oceans and rainforests.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: It goes without saying that Star Wars has a dedicated, multi-generational fanbase, so anytime a sequel is slated to release there is a ton of fanfare surrounding it. After the resounding success of The Force Awakens, fans were eager to see what Episode VIII would bring. We've only gotten a poster and a title so far, but rest assured those tidbits alone got the fans freaking out.
Warner Bros. Entertainment.com
The Dark Knight Rises: Heath Ledger's portrayal of The Joker in The Dark Knight left fans wanting so much more. His shocking and devastating demise only added to the frenzy surrounding Christopher Nolan's franchise, so when it was time for The Dark Knight Rises to come out, the box office exploded and set a new record.
New Line Cinema / Warner Bros. Home Video
Sex and the City 2: After the HBO series came to an end, fans clamored for a movie. Eventually, they got it. The first Sex and the City movie was a box office hit, giving fans another emotional journey to get through. Then a sequel was announced. Obviously, dedicated followers couldn't wait to see it, but when it ultimately came out it was considered a bust. Despite being critically panned, the movie still intrigued fans enough to get them to watch the iconic four women head to the Middle East.
Lionsgate Films
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 2: To be fair, all of the Hunger Games films were highly anticipated, but the final installment had even more excitement surrounding it because it was the last one. Plus, if you didn't read the books you finally learned whether Katniss would pick Peeta or Gale.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 2: Similar to The hunger Games, the final installment of the film adaptations of the Harry Potter series created a legitimate frenzy. The Harry Potter series spanned a decade of many generations' lives, so the final movie was both exciting and saddening.
New Line Cinema
The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King: Love, defeat and death—the final installment of the beloved trilogy had it all, so it's no wonder that this 11-time Oscar-winning movie made waves.
What are some of your favorite sequels? Sound off in the comments!