Elton John Remembers George Michael as "One of the Best in the World"

Elton John won't ever let the sun go down on his friendship with George Michael.

During his Rocket Hour on Beats 1 Radio, the icon dedicated the entire 60 minutes to the late legend, who he referred to as "one of the best in the world."

"I wanted to do a little tribute to him on the show because not only was he a good friend, but he was probably one of the most brilliant songwriters this country's ever produced, and certainly one of the best vocalists ever that we ever produced and one of the best in the world," John complimented.

The revered musicians, who later collaborated on the 1991 version of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," had known each other for decades.