Nick Viall Gets Some The Bachelor Advice From Kelly Ripa: "You Have to Run"

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have some issues with Nick Viall and his The Bachelor contestants. Nick stopped by Live With Kelly to discuss the dramatic events of the most recent episode of The Bachelor that sent him running and the host had some advice for the reality star.

"I was reading some of this stuff, the facts about the selection of girls you had to choose from. OK? So one girl is 25 years old and still has a nanny. You need to run away, you need to run, okay? Another girl showed up in a shark/dolphin costume, I don't know how that is possible, but again, you have to run. One girl slapped you, one girl wanted to choke you," Kelly said.

"Saw that. That was weird. Good decision on your part there," Mark interjected.