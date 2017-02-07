Nick Viall Gets Some The Bachelor Advice From Kelly Ripa: "You Have to Run"

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have some issues with Nick Viall and his The Bachelor contestants. Nick stopped by Live With Kelly to discuss the dramatic events of the most recent episode of The Bachelor that sent him running and the host had some advice for the reality star.
"I was reading some of this stuff, the facts about the selection of girls you had to choose from. OK? So one girl is 25 years old and still has a nanny. You need to run away, you need to run, okay? Another girl showed up in a shark/dolphin costume, I don't know how that is possible, but again, you have to run. One girl slapped you, one girl wanted to choke you," Kelly said.
"Saw that. That was weird. Good decision on your part there," Mark interjected.
"One girl threw up, yet you still made out with her," Kelly said.
"I was trying to make her feel better," Nick confessed.
"You have to try to find love outside of TV. We used to meet like at the club or at work," Kelly advised.
Go to the bars, Kelly urged.
"What if this all works out?" Nick asked.
"That's a big ‘If,' dude," Mark cautioned.
So where does he go from here, Kelly wanted to know. "Will anybody be able to get you back onto the field?"
"By the sound of it, I'm not so confident either anymore," Nick said. Can he move on? "Hopefully forward, but you will have to tune in next week…I guess we'll see. I will try and picky my head back up and do better."
Kelly and Mark also quizzed Nick with a game about the infamous Corinne Olympios. He aced it, he was able to tell her quotes from song lyrics.
