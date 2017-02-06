Jane the Virgin Just Did the Unthinkable & Killed [Spoiler]

The CW
Are you stunned? Because we're stunned!
Jane the Virgin is one of those shows known for lightness, happiness, positive attitudes, and sure, the occasional dangerous criminal, but it is not typically known for killing people we love...until tonight.
After he survived that gun shot on his wedding night, Michael (Brett Dier) had seemed to be out of the woods, but it turns out there were still complications from being shot, and tonight his heart gave out. Just like the narrator has been hinting all season long, Michael is dead.
And that's not even the only twist, because the episode also jumped the show three years into the future where Jane's son Mateo, now 4 1/2 years old, was getting ready to go to a wedding with his mom (Gina Rodriguez).
This feels like something that would typically happen at the end of a season, or at least in a midseason finale, but it's just a regular old episode of Jane the Virgin. The show will be back next week, and according to Deadline, it now takes place three years in the future.
"We jump three years into the future," show creator Jennie Urman told Deadline. "It's pretty exciting for the show — every single character is in a new and unexpected place. The next episode almost feels like another pilot — albeit with characters you already know and already feel attached to. But we do flashback to the period right after his death as well. Our show always begins with flashbacks, and the next three episodes flashback to what happened immediately after."
So...who else is not OK? Were you expecting that? Are you shocked? Do you need a hug? Sound off in the comments!
Jane the Virgin airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on the CW.