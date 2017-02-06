Ed Sheeran Admits He Feels "Pretty Good" About Marriage Amid Relationship With Cherry Seaborn

We're just thinking out loud here, but Ed Sheeran may be ready to get engaged sooner than we first thought.

As the "Castle on the Hill" singer continues to support his latest album Divide, the talented artist stopped by KIISFM's Kyle and Jackie O Show.

In between discussing music and his famous friends, Ed briefly opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

"She lives three or four miles away from me where I grew up," he shared with the radio hosts via the Daily Mail. "And we live together now, we just got cats."

When asked about expanding the family in the future, Ed responded, "Yeah, potentially. I would like some kids."