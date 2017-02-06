Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling Won't Be Performing at the Oscars

We've got some sad news for you.

Looks like Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling will not be performing at the Oscars.

Both "City of Stars" and "Audition" from La La Land are up for best original song. Fans have been hoping they'd sing them at the Oscars since they did so in the movie.

No word yet if the songs will be performed at all.

The two tunes—both composed and written by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul—are vying for the the coveted gold statuette against Lin-Manuel Miranda's "How Far I'll Go" from Moana, Troll's "Can't Stop the Feeling" by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster and "The Empty Chair" by J. Ralph and Sting from Jim: The James Foley Story.