The Newbies, Veterans and Record-Breakers: Here's What You Need to Know About the 2017 Grammy Award Nominees

Before it's time for Hollywood's most celebrated stars to face the music at the 2017 Grammy Awards, it's important to know where they all stand.
As Sunday night's highest industry honors approach, Beyoncé, Adele, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Drake, Demi Lovato and their many notable colleagues will get yet another chance to call themselves Grammy winners, some surprisingly for the first time.
Take 24-year-old nominee Lovato, who is up for Best Pop Vocal Album for her fifth studio album, Confident, this year against Adele, Bieber, Ariana Grande and Sia. Unlike all of her competitors, this nomination is Lovato's first. "I'll never forget this day," she tweeted to fans after the nominations were announced. "Going to bed with a dream that came true after so many years.. #honored #grateful #surreal."
Though it is her only nod to date, she isn't the lone star waiting to secure her first Grammy gold. Grande and Sia both have not yet won a statue, despite four and eight nominations respectively so far.
Bieber just recently celebrated his first win in 2016 for Best Dance Recording for "Where Are Ü Now" and is up again this year in four categories, including Song of the Year and Album of the Year.
Also up for Album of the Year is Rihanna, who is no stranger to the Grammy Awards since her first nominations back in 2008. She's been nominated for Record of the Year three times, including this year for her track, "Work." While she's collected eight wins thus far in her career, 2017 may prove to be her most successful year at the Grammy Awards yet since she's been nominated in eight categories—the most of any of her years in the business to date.
Meanwhile, her on-and-off flame, Drake, who collaborated with her on their nominated track, has taken home one statue while collecting a whopping 34 additional nominations including this year's eight. This time around, he's up again for Best Rap Song, a category he's been nominated in six times before.
The rapper is up against 21-time Grammy winner Kanye West, who is also nominated for Best Rap Song twice this year for "Famous" and "Ultralight Beam." The star, who was nominated a total of eight times this year, also scored double nominations in the Best Rap Performance category for being featured on Schoolboy Q's "That Part" and Drake's "Pop Style."
Over in the pop music corner, 10-time Grammy winner Adele is up for the statue in five categories this year, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. The songstress has won an award in every category she's been nominated for since the 2012 ceremony, a potential sign that she could continue her winning streak this year.
However, she's up against Beyoncé in four categories—Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year. The "Formation" songstress leads the pack of 2017 nominees with nine nominations. If she wins at least eight, the star will become the female artist with the most Grammy Award wins in history.
While she already holds the record as the female artist with the most wins in one night (tied with Adele), if she wins all nine of her nominations this year, she will outrank Michael Jackson for the most Grammy Awards won in a single night by any artist ever.
With tons of awards to be won—and a few records to break—all we can really say is: good luck!